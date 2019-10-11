× Man killed selling iPhone in Richmond; teen sent to prison

RICHMOND, Va. — Demeco Pressey-Robertson, 18, was sentenced to 20 years in prison (a 23-year sentence with three years suspended) for his role in the September 2018 murder of 23-year-old Josh Grey.

Grey was shot and killed outside a store at Mechanicsville Turnpike and Carver Street while selling his iPhone to someone he met using the Letgo app.

Pressey-Robertson was previously convicted of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was found not guilty of the murder.

Prosecutors had claimed Pressey-Robertson came up with the plan to rob Grey and set up the iPhone sale.

He threatened his 15-year-old accomplice to carry out the robbery, they added.

The 15-year-old gunman, previously identified as Tyshawn Andrews, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

He faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced November 13.

This is a developing story.