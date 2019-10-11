Cosby High School students honor local airmen killed during training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- As the crowd at Cosby High School in Chesterfield cheered on the Titans for their homecoming football game, some cheered to honor a fallen hometown hero.

33-year-old Sargeant Peter Kraines, a U.S. Air Force Tech, died in a military training accident on Tuesday in Idaho.

Kraines graduated from Clover Hill High School but students at Cosby say he was still like family.

'When I heard that Peter died, Immediately thought of two things that were important to him, Jesus Christ and his country," organizer Joe Combs said. "So I immediately thought we should try and change this game to a red white and blue out to honor him and show his family that we`re here as a community to support them."

Most students were packed in a sea of white Friday instead of red white and blue due to prior homecoming planning. But some still showed their American spirit.

"'I felt that even though he didn`t go here, it`s important for a community to come together and show that they are always there to support them even during these hard times like this," Combs said.