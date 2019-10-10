How Virginia House and Senate candidates plan to address the city’s growing eviction rates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Thursday, candidates for the Virginia House and Senate shared their ideas regarding eviction prevention, minimizing the effect of eviction on educational outcomes and how to create more affordable housing.

Statistics show Richmond has the 2nd highest eviction rate in the country at 11.44 percent. Which is three to four times the national average. Statistics also show court eviction affects about 40,000 people in Richmond who fall under the 17,981 eviction lawsuits filed annually in the city.

“This is in fact a racial issue, it is a gender issue and it is an issue that is really harming our children and our communities," said Democrat, Dawn Adams, Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, 68th District.

Some candidates suggested the city define what affordable housing is first.

“It is very different in Richmond as it is in Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover so we’ve got to figure out a way to one, create more units set those targets to a specific locality and region so that they truly are affordable," said Jeff Bourne, Democrat, Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, 71st District

The question of if addition funding would help also arose on Thursday.

"Additional funding only signals for rent increases, so there needs to programs that help people get out of these situations without just cutting checks," said Pete Wells, Libertarian, Candidate for Virginia House of Delegates, 71st District.

While others in the community believe those in office and landlords need to be educated better.

“There are people in public housing paying market rent that are making 80,000 dollars a year," said a community member. "That’s a fail. When I have a senior citizen who can’t even get in and they have to choose between cat and dog food and the food pantry.”

“We have an opportunity to make sure that voices that have been previously been disenfranchised are heard in moving forward to making meaningful changes," Ghazala Hashmi, Democrat, Candidate for Virginia State Senate, 10th District

Back in January, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Virginia's first of its kind Eviction Diverson Program during his 2019 State of the City Address.

Stoney said it will provide financial assistance to support eligible tenants while also providing in court mediation between landlords and tenants.