Henrico man accused of killing his stepson denied bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico county judge ordered a 61-year-old man accused of killing his stepson to remain behind bars without bond.

Randolph Eugene Smith, 61, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his stepson Neil Waters.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Edenburry Drive, at a home near Ruby Carver Elementary School, at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man, later identified as Waters.

Smith, according to Crime Insider sources, claimed his stepson came at him with a knife. But those sources said that story did not fit with the bullet wound in the back of the stepson's head.

After an investigation, police arrested Smith and charged him with second-degree murder.

In court Thursday, Smith requested a court-appointed attorney, but was told he did not qualify and would have to hire one himself.

The prosecution requested that because of the nature of the case he be held without bond, the judge agreed with that request. The judge told Smith that when he does hire an attorney, they can file a motion to appeal the ruling of no bond.

An attorney status hearing is set for November 8 while the next hearing for his case is December 6.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.