Death investigation underway in Henrico’s West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have launched a death investigation after a reported shooting in Henrico’s West End on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Edenburry Drive at approximately 8:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead. The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Police say they are in the early stages of a death investigation and are not searching for any suspects.