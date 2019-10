× All lanes of W. Broad St. near VCU closed after crash involving GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. — All lanes are closed on West Broad St. from Harrison St. to Lombardy St. as police respond to a crash.

Crime Insider sources say a GRTC bus was involved in the crash.

Police and emergency responders are currently on scene.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.