11 facts about GRTC Pulse to celebrate its first birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The GRTC Pulse, Richmond's rapid transit bus connecting Willow Lawn to Rocketts Landing, celebrated its first birthday Monday. To mark the occasion, GRTC handed out goodie bags and t-shirts to some riders.

"We are proud of the Pulse’s overwhelming success and appreciative of our partners and the community supporting us during the launch year," GRTC Interim Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Adams said.

GRTC shared the following 11 facts about the Pulse:

Total Number of Passengers Since Opening Day: more than 1.9 million (data as of 6/18/19)

Busiest Pulse Station: Willow Lawn

Busiest Time of Service: 3-6 p.m.

Busiest Day of Service: Wednesdays

Busiest Date of Service Since Opening: Friday, June 29, 2018

Busiest Week of Service Since Opening: Launch Week 2018 (FREE rides) June 24-30

Average Pulse Speed: 12 m.p.h.

Average Time from End-To-End: 35 minutes (westbound); 37 minutes (eastbound)

Number of Buses in Fleet: 13

Number of Stops on Route: 14

Length of Route: 7.6 miles

Later this summer, GRTC plans to expand its service hours and add routes serving Southside and Church Hill.