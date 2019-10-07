Midlothian woman killed after SUV ‘flew off’ road, landed on Route 288

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the woman who was killed after police say a drunk diver ran off Midlothian Turnpike and landed on Route 288 in Chesterfield Saturday night.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 288 at the Midlothian Turnpike overpass at about 9:05 p.m.

“Police said a 2017 Honda Pilot, driven by Samuel J. Blair Jr., 62, turned left from Watkins Centre Parkway into the westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike; the vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes,” Chesterfield Police said. “The vehicle then ran off the road and into the median between the Midlothian Turnpike overpass over Route 288.”

The investigation found that the SUV traveled through the median, struck an embankment, went airborne and crossed several lanes of traffic before landing in the southbound lanes of Route 288.

Officials said one passenger died at the scene. She has been identified as 61-year-old Cynthia D. Blair of Midlothian.

The driver and a second passenger were to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Samuel Blair has been charged with driving while intoxicated and additional charges are pending.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.