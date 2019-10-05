Crash closes Route 288 south near Midlothian Turnpike

Posted 9:36 pm, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42PM, October 5, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash has closed all lanes of southbound lanes of Route 288 near Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

VDOT officials said the wreck happened before 9:15 p.m.

“Drivers should use alternate routes until further notice,”  VDOT officials warned. “Expect delays.”

No details about the crash were available at last check.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police for an update.

