The Veil taproom will move into new Scott’s Addition food hall

RICHMOND, Va. — The Veil Brewing Co., one of Virginia’s most lauded craft breweries, plans to move from its taproom from its Roseneath Road brewery location and into The Belleville, a new food hall planned for Belleville Street in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

The Belleville will be run by Northern Virginia-based Neighborhood Restaurant Group (NRG).

“Having spent a great deal of time in Richmond, I’ve long been drawn to the energy and excitement happening in Scott’s Addition,” NRG boss Michael Babin said. “Opportunities to plant the first food hall in a major city like this don’t come along every day – that, coupled with the opportunity to work with The Veil makes this project too good to be true.”

While The Veil will supply the beer, the food vendors for the planned food hall have not yet been announced.

“The 25,000 square-foot destination will feature roughly 18 food vendors, largely selected from the dynamic Richmond dining scene,’ a NRG spokesperson said. “Complementing The Veil’s taproom will be two NRG-managed and operated bars focused on cocktails and wine respectively, in addition to a rooftop bar space.”

The project is expected to open next summer.

“We have immense respect for their innovative approach to beer-focused, chef-driven restaurants, and attention to detail in all aspects of their operations,” The Veil Brewing Co. President and Co-Founder Dave Michelow said. “We are honored and thrilled to partner with them on this project in our neighborhood.”

“The Veil and NRG have had a mutual admiration for each other, bonding over a broader approach to beverage, food & hospitality,” says Greg Engert, artner-Beer Director, Neighborhood Restaurant Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with these guys on their new taproom in Richmond’s very first food hall.”

Neighborhood Restaurant Group runs 18 restaurants in and around Washington, D.C.

The Veil Brewing Co. still plans to open a taproom on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond.

This is a developing story.

