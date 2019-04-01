Brewery raises The Veil on new Richmond location

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Richmond’s most lauded breweries is opening up an outpost across the river. The Veil Brewing Co. shared renderings of its planned second location along Forest Hill Avenue, near Westover Hills Boulevard, in South Richmond.

“We’ve officially broken ground on our Forest Hill location that’s projected to open in the first half of 2020!” the brewery posted on social media. “This two-story location will also have a rooftop deck and our amazing friends at Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant (Midlothian Tnpk) will be handling our food program. Our Forest Hill location will also offer guest beers, cider, and wine.”

The Veil announced its expansion plan about a year ago.

Since then, other Richmond food brands — Charm School ice cream and Blanchard’s Coffee — announced intentions of sharing space with The Veil.

“The entire project will be two separate buildings. One building with be dedicated to our taproom and kitchen operations,” the Veil announced. “The other building will have a lower retail level.”

When The Veil opened in Scott’s Addition in 2016, the lines were long and the accolades quickly flowed in.

In 2017 RateBeer.com, an independent world site for craft beer enthusiasts, ranked The Veil number three in the world, out of a class of ten.The brewery was also honored as the state’s number one best new brewer.

