Man charged with making meth in Chesterfield home with children around

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man was charged in connection to a with methamphetamine investigation. Robert Trig Adams II, 37, was arrested Sunday on a variety of meth related charges including making meth, distributing drugs, and letting children be around while meth was being made.

The arrest was made after Chesterfield Police searched a Lyric Court home Sunday as part of a drug investigation.

"At about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, police arrived to execute a search warrant at a residence," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "During the search, officers observed evidence of the manufacture of methamphetamine. Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Fire & EMS responded to the scene to assist. The residence was evacuated and no injuries were reported."

Adams was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

