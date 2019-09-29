× Meth lab discovered in Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. — Several agencies are investigating a possible meth lab at home in North Chesterfield on Sunday.

Chesterfield County Police said they were executing a search warrant at a home in the 9000 block of Lyric Ct. in North Chesterfield. While there, officers said they “observed evidence of the manufacture of methamphetamine.”

Chesterfield Fire says it & police investigating a possible meth lab at a home in the 9000 block of Lyric Ct. Police were first on scene. Called fire at 9:50 AM. Currently waiting on VSP Hazmat team to arrive and investigate if it is a meth lab. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/rbHvbhd7eR — Cam Thompson (@CamThompsonCBS6) September 29, 2019

“Due to the hazardous nature of a meth lab we evacuated the area and didn’t allow access to the house. We’ve all backed up,” added Luciano. “We’re going to wait for state [police] hazmat team to go in and determine whether it is a meth lab and remove any hazards.”

CBS 6’s Cameron Thompson, who is on the scene, said a hazmat team was seen walking towards at the home around 12:30 p.m.

A kitted-up hazmat team started heading towards the home with the possible meth lab shortly before 12:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/7Tfphrv4Oy — Cam Thompson (@CamThompsonCBS6) September 29, 2019

“There’s a couple of hazards with a meth lab,” said Luciano, explaining the precautions that first responders are taking. “It’s volatile, could be flammable, and also contaminate you by inhalation and touching. There’s a lot of different hazardous materials that make up the process of creating meth that are all hazardous in themselves.”

Back in August 2018, a meth lab was discovered in a home on the same block.

“It's definitely a shame,” said Asean Daniels, who has lived in the neighborhood for eight years. “I wish that we could just get everything straight, situated, and done with so we don't have to have this happen again.”

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.