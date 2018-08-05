Police working possible meth lab at Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A hazmat crew is on the scene of a possible meth lab discovered at a home in Chesterfield County Sunday evening.

Lt. Proffitt with Chesterfield Police said officers, firefighters and EMS crews were at a home in the 9000 block of Lyric Court and Wadsworth Drive.

The neighborhood is near the Powhite Parkway and the Providence Golf Club.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and that no additional details were available at last check.

Additionally, officials said state police had also been notified.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Chesterfield Police, Fire, EMS, and Haz-Mat are on scene at Lyric Court and Wadsworth Drive for a possible meth lab in a residence. @CCPDVa @ChesterfieldVa @NBC12 @CBS6 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/KdwpQJjJtq — Lieutenant Proffitt (@LtDSProffitt) August 6, 2018