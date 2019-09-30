× Driver arrested one year after woman killed walking in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield driver was arrested for driving off after hitting a woman walking near the entrance of the Chesterfield Village Apartments.

The woman, 30-year-old Selene Galvan-Santos, died.

The driver, who police identified as 34-year-old Patrick E. Nolan, left the scene of the crash, according to police.

Nolan’s arrest came nearly one year to the day after Galvan-Santos’ October 1, 2018 death.

Galvan-Santos was a mother of four. Loved ones described her as a sweet, outgoing mother who loved her kids.

“Nolan [is] charged him with felony hit-and-run in relation to the crash,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The investigation indicates that Nolan was driving a 2006 Toyota Matrix when he struck Galvan-Santos and left the scene.”

Nolan hit Galvan-Santos at about 3:30 a.m. along the 600 block of Chinaberry Drive, according to police.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 App.