Woman walking killed in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

Investigators said a car hit 30-year-old Selena Galvan in the 7500 block of Marbrett Drive sometime around 3:20 a.m. and then fled the scene.

Police believe the woman was walking down the road at the time of the crash.

Galvan was taken to Chippenham Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

No description of the suspect's car had been provided as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 App.

