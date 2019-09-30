Jake Burns surprises kind security guard at Attorney General’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some people are so good at their jobs, they deserve extra special recognition.

Lisa Beasely has been working as a security guard at the Virginia Attorney General’s Office for several years.

Reporter Jake Burns has gotten to know Beasely throughout years of carrying out interviews inside the AG's office, and says she always greats people with a kind smile and hello.

She’s also alert and really good at her job, contacting Capitol Police last month after someone left a suspicious package in front of the building.

To thank Beasely for her kindness and hard work, Jake surprised her with fresh flowers and a gift card to Target.

"I wasn't expecting this at all!," Beasely said.

