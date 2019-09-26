Tickets for ‘HAMILTON’ in Richmond go on sale Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Tickets for the three-week run of “HAMILTON” in Richmond will go on sale this Friday, September 27.

Tickets will be sold at 8 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office and at 10 a.m. online. BroadwayInRichmond.com, The Altria Theater Box Office and ETIX are the only official and authorized primary sellers of Hamilton tickets.

When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.

“There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household,” a Broadway In Richmond spokesperson said.

In addition to those regular tickets, each show will have 40 tickets available for $10 each. Those tickets can only be purchased through a special ticket lottery. Details about the lottery will be announced closer to showtime, however, in other cities on the “HAMILTON” tour, the $10 ticket lottery involved downloading an app.

Broadway in Richmond recently warned consumers to be diligent and safe while purchasing “HAMILTON” tickets.

Numerous third-party sellers are advertising tickets that they do not actually have at highly inflated prices, according to Broadway in Richmond.

“If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine,” representative Cindy Creasy said.

Though it is legal to re-sell tickets in Virginia, tickets purchased from other sources may be more expensive and potentially invalid.