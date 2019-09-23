× Richmond: Don’t get scammed buying Hamilton tickets

RICHMOND, Va. — As Hamilton’s 3-week engagement in Richmond nears, hopeful attendees are warned to be diligent and safe while purchasing tickets.

Hamilton comes to Virginia for a run at the Altria Theatre from November 17 through December 8. And while tickets are not yet on sale, numerous third-party sellers are advertising tickets that they do not actually have at highly inflated prices, according to Broadway in Richmond.

“If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine,” representative Cindy Creasy said.

Though it is legal to re-sell tickets in Virginia, tickets purchased from other sources may be more expensive and potentially invalid.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 27. BroadwayInRichmond.com, The Altria Theater Box Office and ETIX are the only official and authorized primary sellers of Hamilton tickets.

When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.

When in doubt about where to purchase tickets, check with Altria Theater Box Office first, either in person at the corner of Main and Laurel streets in Richmond or by calling (804) 592-3384