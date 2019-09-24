× Chesterfield Police Officer who attempted to facilitate sex with teen sentenced to 10 years in prison – with 8 years suspended

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former Chesterfield Police Officer will serve two years in prison for trying to facilitate sex from a person he thought was a teenage girl.

Simeon Isaiah Crispin Steers-Smith, 30, was arrested March 22 by Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigators and members from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children/FBI Child Exploitation Task Forces.

Steers-Smith was accused of soliciting a sexual encounter with a task force officer who was posing as a minor online. He was charged with three felony counts of use of a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Last month, Steers-Smith pleaded guilty to one felony charge, while two others were dropped.

A search warrant details his exchange with the person who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl from Richmond. Throughout the graphic and explicit conversation, Steers-Smith asks the girl questions of a sexual nature before telling her that he would rent a room at a hotel for them,

On Tuesday, a Hanover judge sentenced him to 10 years, but 8 were suspended.

He was also sentenced to 10 years probation.