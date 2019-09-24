Bree Sison and Wayne Covil thank spirited 7-year-old for her inspiring motivational speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Ar’Miah Gilchrist of Prince George went viral with a video of her “Monday Motivation” speech recorded for CBS 6’s brand new 4:00 PM show.

The visually impaired 7-year-old urged everyone to help others, dream big and trust God.

“Acceptance is seeing with your heart, not your eyes,” said Ar’Miah. “God sees your heart. Every day you might meet someone who is unique in their own way but don't judge them! God created everyone to be unique in their own way!”

To thank her for firing us up, Bree Sison and Wayne Covil brought her an Amazon Echo smart speaker and VCU swag.

When the VCU Rams Cheerleaders heard Ar’Miah’s speech and learned she joined cheerleading this year, they sent their own messages of gratitude along with an invitation to join the squad on the sidelines at a basketball game!

