This second grade student’s fiery speech will motivate you

RICHMOND, Va. -- "Don't take anything, nor anyone for granted... say your prayers, don't ever give up, keep pushing, and have a blessed day."

That's the message Ar’miah Gilchrist shared during her Monday Motivation speech on the all-new CBS 6 News at 4.

Different community members will appear on CBS 6 News at 4 every Monday to deliver motivational words to get us through the week.

Ar’miah, of Prince George County, was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, commonly known as ONH. The condition left her with severely blurred vision.

Ar’miah has not let her medical condition rob her of joy.

She stars in “Ar’miah Unique World,” one social channels where she offers blessings and inspiration to others.

Below is a transcript of her Monday Motivation message:

I am so excited to be here.

So thank you so much for having me here.

Did you know it's very, very important to help others?

I have this special place, in my heart, to help people and inspire people.

So today, I'm going to give you a motivational speech.

Dreams are important enough to outlive you.

God says, dream bigger than big, don't never stop dreaming, don't never stop believing in him, and don't never stop trusting him.

Are you willing to risk it all to gain it all?

That's a great question to ask yourself, so take a moment and ask yourself.

Accept what you see with your heart and not with your eyes.

You know, God sees your heart.

Every day, you might meet someone that is unique in their own way.

But don't judge them.

God created everyone to be unique in their own way.

Greatness is remembering in the dark, what God told you in the light.

So whatever God tells you on your good days, remember it on your bad days.

No one is perfect.

We all make mistakes.

You've got to believe that and you've got to know it.

So whenever you've got a problem, God's going to handle it.

You've got to hand it over to God and let God handle it.

When you feel sad, God knocks on your heart and says hey let me in, I'll clean up every hurt, every disappointment, all the pain, all the resentments, but as I do that, work on you.

If God's listening to you, that means you have to listen to God.

You've got to be willing to listen to God.

Don't live like everyone else.

Don't take anything, nor anyone for granted.

No one was born the same and we're not the same.

So remember to say your prayers, don't ever give up, keep pushing, and have a blessed day.