Couple who kept 32 Great Danes 'living in squalor' must pay $8,300 in restitution, barred from dog ownership

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — The couple who kept 32 Great Danes “living in squalor” must pay $8,300 in restitution and have been barred from owning any dogs, a judge ruled on Friday.

On September 10, law enforcement arrested Richard Awlasewicz, 52, and Candice Wheat, 39, and charged them with animal cruelty after 32 Great Danes were discovered in “poor to near-death condition” in the couple’s St. Stephens Church home.

“Five of the dogs were discovered barricaded inside a small, dilapidated camper. Both the camper and the dogs were covered in feces and urine. There was no food or water in the camper. The temperature inside the camper was extreme and without ventilation. The remainder of the dogs were inside the residence with very little food and no water,” King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy W.R. Balderson said.

These are my notes of the dogs they discussed in court regarding their weights & body scores when they came in on August 27 and their weights and scores as of Sept 17. The shelter manager testified that the body score system goes from 1-9. 4-5 is ideal, while 1-3 is thin. pic.twitter.com/xdKWX7ptF1 — Cam Thompson (@CamThompsonCBS6) September 20, 2019

On Friday, the King and Queen County District judge ruled that the seizure of the dogs was proper, saying that the dogs lived in squalor.

The prosecutor had his witnesses testify to the conditions of the home where the dogs were kept, comparing the dogs’ health when they were first picked up against how their condition as of this week.

The couple told the court they wanted to appeal the ruling for only two dogs which they said were service dogs, but the court said that they could only appeal for all of the dogs or none.

Instead, the couple agreed in court to sign over ownership of 30 of the dogs, and plan to appeal for the two “service dogs.”