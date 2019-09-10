× 32 Great Danes — some ‘near death’ — rescued from Virginia home

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — More than 30 Great Danes were rescued from a home in St. Stephens Church, Virginia, a spokesperson for King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The condition of the 20 adult dogs and 12 puppies rescued ranged from poor to near death,” King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy W.R. Balderson said. “Five of the dogs were discovered barricaded inside a small, dilapidated camper. Both the camper and the dogs were covered in feces and urine. There was no food or water in the camper. The temperature inside the camper was extreme and without ventilation. The remainder of the dogs were inside the residence with very little food and no water.”

The dogs were discovered following an August 17 search of a property on Owens Mill Road.

Law enforcement arrested the dogs’ owners — Richard Awlasewicz and Candice Wheat — and charged with pair with animal cruelty.

“At [his] arraignment, Awlasewicz, the owner of 101danes made unsubstantiated claims that two of the dogs seized are service dogs for Awlasewicz and Wheat,” Balderson said. “Awlasewicz’s attorney asked that the two dogs be returned immediately. The Judge declined to entertain Awlasewicz’s attorneys request.”

Awlasewicz returns to court September 20.

The dogs are being nursed back to health at the King William Regional Animal Shelter.

