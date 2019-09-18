Man indicted on federal charges in $200k Midlothian bank robbery

RICHMOND, Va. – A man accused of stealing nearly $200,000 in a Chesterfield bank robbery was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury.

Okello T. Chatrie, 24, was charged with the armed robbery, forced accompaniment and brandishing a firearm in connection to the armed robbery of Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian on May 20, 2019.

According to the indictment, Chatrie entered the bank, located at 10501 Hull Street Road, displayed a firearm to the teller, and demanded money. After the teller conceded to the demands, police said Chatrie ran towards Journey Church.

Chatrie robbed the credit union of nearly $200,000, according to the Department of Justice.

Chesterfield Police, in collaboration with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, arrested Chatrie on August 13. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison for the forced accompaniment and a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison for brandishing a firearm during the robbery.

Chatrie faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.