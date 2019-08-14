Richmond man arrested in armed bank robbery in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Richmond man has been arrested after police say he robbed a Chesterfield bank in May.

Okello T. Chatrie, 24, was arrested Tuesday, August 13, in connection to the Call Federal Credit Union bank robbery on May 20, 2019.

Police said Chatrie entered the bank, located at 10501 Hull Street Road, and displayed a firearm to the teller, and demanded money. After the teller conceded to the demands, police say Chatrie fled the bank on foot towards Journey Church.

No one was injured during the incident.

Chesterfield police, in collaboration with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, arrested Chatrie on Tuesday. He was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of robbery and six counts of abduction and kidnapping.

Chatrie is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.