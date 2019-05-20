× Police search for Chesterfield bank robber

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Chesterfield bank on Monday.

Around 5:00 p.m. police say a man suspect entered the Call Federal Credit Union at 10501 Hull Street Rd., displayed a firearm to the teller, and demanded money. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot.

The suspect described as a black male between 25 and 30 years old with a thin build and some facial hair.

He was wearing sunglasses, blue jeans, a grey shirt, grey hat, and a “work” style reflective vest with safety striping.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.