Man who escaped from Richmond Police cruiser while handcuffed located in Philadelphia

RICHMOND, Va. — The man who managed to escape from a Richmond Police cruiser while handcuffed has been located more than three weeks later in Philadelphia.

On August 19, 38-year-old Ameer Ali of Newport News kicked his way out of a police cruiser after being taken into custody in Richmond on outstanding drug charges.

“We were transporting him back to the Justice Center here in Richmond and as the officer passed through the Carver neighborhood on West Catherine St., Ali managed to kick his way out the back of the vehicle and escape. He was handcuffed at the time with his hands behind his back,” Richmond Police spokesperson Gene Lepley said.

The manhunt led authorities from Virginia to North Carolina to Philadelphia where he was arrested on Monday.

Ali is being charged with obstruction of justice, destruction of property, petit larceny, failure to appear, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.