Richmond Police searching for escaped inmate in Carver neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are searching the Carver neighborhood for a prisoner who escaped from a police car near VCU on Monday afternoon.

The escapee is described as a light-skinned black male with short hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. He should still have his hands handcuffed behind his back.

He was arrested for an outstanding drug charge from another jurisdiction at the Greyhound Bus Terminal and was being transported to the Justice Center when he kicked his way out of the vehicle in the 800 block of West Catherine Street and fled on foot.

RPD officers have established a perimeter around that area but have been unable to locate him yet.

Anyone who spots the escapee should call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

