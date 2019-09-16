Mom, dad, son found dead in home
28 cats and kittens rescued ahead of Dorian up for adoption in Virginia

Posted 12:08 pm, September 16, 2019

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — More than two dozen cats and kittens rescued from the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Dorian will be put up for adoption Saturday, September 21.

Patrick McKann, aka the Hurricane Cowboy, brought the animals to Central Virginia from a Moorehead City, North Carolina animal shelter before Dorian brought wind and rain to the Carolina coast.

“All of these kitties are fabulous and friendly and need a forever home,” Richardsons Rescue posted on Facebook. “We will be having an adopt-a-thon… Please come meet these incredible cats.”

The adoption event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8174 Ladiestown Road in Mechanicsville.

