Chesapeake man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for role in string of knifepoint robberies

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesapeake man will spend more than 12 years behind bars using a knife to rob a string of convenience stores and gas stations throughout Central Virginia in January.

Over the course of 10 days, brothers Michael and Joseph Carter carried out more than a dozen knifepoint robberies at convenience stores and gas stations in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover.

In each robbery Michael Carter, armed with a knife, entered the business and demanded cash before fleeing. FBI officers were eventually able to identify the car used by the Carters and began surveillance.

On January 15, police located the car approximately 10 minutes after the Carters robbed a gas station in Chesterfield.

Detectives followed the car as the Carters drove into Richmond, and watched as Joseph Carter purchased narcotics from two locations in the city. When a traffic stop was initiated, Michael Carter ran from the car and hid in the woods. With the help of Air Unit and K-9 units, officers were able to locate Michael Carter and the clothing that he attempted to discard in the woods.

Knives, clothing, and a black mask were recovered from the car, and items stolen from the businesses were located during a search warrant on their home.

On Thursday, Michael Carter was sentenced to more than 12 and a half years in prison.

Joseph Carter will be sentenced on October 10 for his role as the getaway driver.