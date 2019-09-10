Eastern Virginia Medical School paid $365k for investigation into Northam’s yearbook page

NORFOLK, Va. – McGuireWoods LLP charged Eastern Virginia Medical School more than $365,000 for their investigation into Gov. Ralph Northam’s racist yearbook photo, according to copies of two invoices sent to the school.

Details of the law firm’s investigation were released in May, but the report was “inconclusive” on whether Gov. Northam is in a racist photo that appears on his 1984 EVMS yearbook page.

The first invoice billed to the school on March 31 is for $76,141,36 and charges for work done during the month of February. A second and final invoice was billed to the school in August for work done during the months of March, April, May, and June. It charges $291,785.27.

WTKR obtained the invoices through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The photo appearing on Northam’s yearbook page depicts someone in blackface and another person in a KKK outfit. Northam initially apologized for the photo, but later back tracked and denied being in it.

EVMS then began an investigation into the photo and school yearbooks. The school hired Richmond law firm McGuireWoods to carry out the investigation, but they later said they were not able to determine if Northam is in it. “We weighed all the evidence,” said Richard Cullen from McGuireWoods in May. “I would say based on that we can’t identify either person.”

Northam and state leaders have mostly moved on from the scandal. On Monday, Northam announced Dr. Janice Underwood will become Virginia’s first-ever Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“I am committed to making Virginia more equitable and inclusive, and that starts with my administration and our state government,” said Northam.