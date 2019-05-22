× Results released into months-long investigation of racist photo on Governor Northam’s yearbook page

NORFOLK, Va. — A four-month investigation into the racist photo that appeared on Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) yearbook page could neither confirm nor deny that the governor was one of the people in the photo, nor how it ended up on his page.

“We could not conclusively determine the identity of either individual depicted in the photograph,” a summary of the report read. “The Governor himself has made inconsistent public statements in this regard. No individual we interviewed has told us from personal knowledge that the Governor is in the photograph, and no individual with knowledge has come forward to us to report that the Governor is in the Photograph.

“While we have identified no information that photograph was placed on Governor Northam’s personal page in error or by any other means not at this direction, we could not conclusively determine the origin of the photograph.”

In order to reach this conclusion, investigators from the McGuireWoods Law Firm reviewed EVMS yearbooks and interviewed alumni who worked on the publications or had knowledge of how they were put together.

EVMS investigators said there was “scant” documentation of how the student-run yearbooks were put together and acknowledged that memories have likely faded in the 35 years since the yearbook was published.

The report indicated that investigators reviewed all EVMS yearbooks from 1984 to 2013, the last year they were published, and they repeatedly contained content considered offensive to women, minorities, certain ethnic groups, and others.

