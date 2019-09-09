Man charged with Petersburg slaying

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Police announced an arrest in the September 1 shooting death of Marvin Briggs.

Devon Jackson, 37, of Petersburg, was taken into custody Monday morning.

“Jackson was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Marvin Briggs that occurred on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the 2300 block of Navajo Court,” a Petersburg Police spokesperson said.

Jackson was charged with homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police responded to Navajo Court at about 4 a.m., on September 1, and found a man and woman who had both been shot.

The woman survived the shooting.

Additional details about the crime have not yet been released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

