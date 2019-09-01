5 dead, 21 injured in West Texas shooting
Man dead in Petersburg double shooting

Posted 5:06 am, September 1, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Police are conducting a death investigation following a double shooting near an apartment complex.

Officers responded around 4:00 am Sunday Morning to the 2300 block of Navajo Court for reports of shots fired.

Police arrived and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the male victim later died of his injuries and the female victim has been flown to a nearby hospital.

Right now there is no word on who the victims are or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story and we’ll have updates as soon as we receive them.

