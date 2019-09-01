Man dead in Petersburg double shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Police are conducting a death investigation following a double shooting near an apartment complex.
Officers responded around 4:00 am Sunday Morning to the 2300 block of Navajo Court for reports of shots fired.
Police arrived and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators say the male victim later died of his injuries and the female victim has been flown to a nearby hospital.
Right now there is no word on who the victims are or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story and we’ll have updates as soon as we receive them.