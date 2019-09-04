Family evacuated from Cape Hatteras waits out storm in RVA: ‘We are praying’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A West Virginia family has decided to wait out Hurricane Dorian in Richmond after they were evacuated from their vacation destination in the Outer Banks.

Sam and Joyce Yost arrived to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on Saturday only to be ordered to leave just two days later.

"Monday we got the notification that we had to leave by noon on Tuesday," Joyce Yost recalled. "We had to pack up all the house and all the groceries and everything we just had unpacked and we ended up in Richmond."

Dare County officials announced a state of emergency for Dare County, which includes the Outer Banks spots like Duck, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, and Southern Shores.

"A mandatory evacuation order for all Dare County residents becomes effective at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4," according to officials.

The Berkley Springs, West Virginia couple decided to wait out the storm in Richmond and sight-see where their son resides. The family had rented a home at Cape Hatteras for two weeks.

"We are hoping the storm will move on and everybody is unscathed and we can return for a second week," Yost stated.

Sam Yost said they were only evacuated once before in the four decades they've vacationed in the Outer Banks.

"You can’t get upset about it, because you can expect it at anytime," he explained.

The couple prayed for the locals who have decided to stay behind despite the mandatory evacuation order.

"They are fabulous people and they know what they’re doing." Yost said. "We are praying for everybody down safe."

In addition to the evacuation, the state of emergency includes a ban on swimming in the ocean due to dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents.

On its current track, Hurricane Dorian will bring gusty winds in the range of 30-40 mph and up to a half-inch of rain to the Richmond area. Conditions will worsen the farther east you go from Richmond, with flooding and damaging winds likely across far southeast Virginia. The coastal areas of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula will experience flooding from the combination of storm surge ahead of Dorian, and the persistent east-northeasterly winds.

The weather will settle down Friday evening, with quiet weather over the upcoming weekend.