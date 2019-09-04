No widespread evacuation in Virginia expected ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- No widespread evacuation order is expected in Virginia ahead of Hurricane Dorian, emergency officials announced Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said it looked at "the latest meteorological data and updates from the National Hurricane Center, National Weather Service Wakefield, on Hurricane Dorian" before it made the announcement.

"In consideration of this information and the timing of the storm, no widespread evacuation order is expected for this storm in coastal Virginia," Virginia Emergency Officials said. "Local governments may order certain vulnerable populations in flood-prone areas to move from their homes, or businesses, until the storm passes based on historical flooding or conditions as they develop."

On its current track, Hurricane Dorian will bring gusty winds in the range of 30-40 mph and up to a half-inch of rain to the Richmond area. Conditions will worsen the farther east you go from Richmond, with flooding and damaging winds likely across far southeast Virginia. The coastal areas of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula will experience flooding from the combination of storm surge ahead of Dorian, and the persistent east-northeasterly winds.

The weather will settle down Friday evening, with quiet weather over the upcoming weekend.