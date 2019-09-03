× Tolls suspended on Chesapeake Expressway northbound for OBX evacuations

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake has suspended tolling for northbound lanes of the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the Carolinas.

The Chesapeake Expressway connects to NC 168, which is a Primary evacuation route for the Outer Banks. The suspension is effective at noon on Tuesday, September 3 and tolls will remain suspended until further notice.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Dare County, which includes Outer Banks spots like Duck, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, and Southern Shores.

The mandatory evacuation for all visitors begins Tuesday, September 3 at noon and for all Dare County residents at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4.

There is currently no evacuation order for the City of Chesapeake.

“The potential threat to Chesapeake from Hurricane Dorian remains uncertain, and residents are advised to closely monitor weather forecasts and continue to make preparations to secure their families and homes,” the city said.