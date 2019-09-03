× Missing 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Richmond area

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Shirby Ryan Combs was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on the evening of September 1, 2019.

She is described as a white female with brown hair, gray eyes, approximately 5’1” tall and 105 pounds.

Combs is believed to be in the metro Richmond area, according to deputies.

Combs was reported missing in August before being found in Mechanicsville more than a week later.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shirby Combs is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.