× Hanover County Sheriff’s office searches for missing 15-year-old girl

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, 15-year-old Shirby Combs.

Combs was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on the evening of August 8, 2018. She is described as a white female with black hair, gray eyes, approximately 5’1” tall and 105 lbs and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and dark-colored shorts. She believed to be in the metro Richmond area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shirby Combs is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.