Virginia cowboys looking for volunteers ahead of 2019 hurricane season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOSWELL, Va. -- A group of Virginia cowboys who helped stranded horses, livestock, and farmers in flood-ravaged states in 2017 and 2018 are looking for extra help ahead of the 2019 hurricane season.

Patrick McKann, a former bull rider and rodeo cowboy from Glen Allen, organized the first group to bring much-needed items south.

"Since I was 14, I've ridden race horses and I’ve been all over the country riding bulls," McKann explained.

McKann and the group used their expertise and skills to rescue horses and livestock stranded in floodwaters.

The "Hurricane Cowboy" is getting prepared for a potentially busy hurricane season.

"We are looking for volunteers that want to help The Hurricane Cowboys with the upcoming hurricane season. We are currently looking for sorters, loaders collectors, fundraiser and many other small jobs. You can be young or old, big or small we welcome all as long as you want to help and want to have fun doing it. Let me know if interested," McKann posted on Facebook.

If you'd like to volunteer contact Patrick McKann via Facebook Messenger.

McKann's travels have taken him to Texas after Hurricane Harvey and South Carolina after Hurricane Florence.

His group collected dozens of donations for livestock and survivors of those deadly storms.