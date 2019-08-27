Body pulled from Rappahannock River identified as missing boater

PORT ROYAL, Va. – A body was pulled from the Rappahannock River in Caroline County during a search for a missing boater Tuesday morning.

Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries confirmed the body was identified as Adam Napier who disappeared along the Rappahannock River after his boat capsized Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said a boat carrying two men overturned after it hit a sandbar around 2 p.m. Sunday.

One of the boaters was rescued, but crews from multiple agencies continued to search for Napier.

Officials said no foul play is suspected.

