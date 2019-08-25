Drones aid in search for missing boater on Rappahannock River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ROYAL, Va. -- The search continues for a boater who disappeared along the Rappahannock River in Caroline County Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office said a boat carrying two men overturned after it hit a sandbar around 2 p.m.

One of the boaters was rescued, but crews from multiple agencies are continuing to search for the second man.

Officials said drones were launched near an area of the river where a helicopter was spotted circling.

Fire and rescue crews from Spotsylvania County, King George County and Bowling Green also responded to the call. along Eva Drive and Snowden Road.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.