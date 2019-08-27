19-year-old turns self in for Petersburg shooting

Body pulled from river identified as missing boater
Posted 8:33 pm, August 27, 2019, by

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 19-year-old has turned himself in connection to a shooting in Petersburg Monday night. 

On 26 August around 8:30 p.m.,  police responded to the 400 block of Montibello Street in reference to reports of a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a female victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old suspect Traquon Wooden turned himself without incident. Wooden is being held without bond pending his appearance in court.

