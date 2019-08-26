Police: Multiple shootings in Petersburg are not connected

72-year-old man missing out of Henrico considered endangered

RICHMOND, Va. -- Multiple shootings in Petersburg had police bouncing from scene to scene Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police received a call for a shooting on Hinton St.

The victim then ran for help and knocked on a door on S. Dunlop St.

The victim was med-flighted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries with multiple gunshot wounds.

As detectives were on scene on Hinton Street, another call came in for a shooting three miles away off of Montibello St.

When police arrived on scene, they found a woman there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her backside.

Crime Insider sources say the shooting is domestic-related, and police are looking for male suspect.

Capt. Emmanuel Chambliss says the two incidents are not connected.

