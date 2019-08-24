A cooler and less humid weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front moved through Virginia on Friday, and cooler and less humid air has moved in behind it.

Highs Saturday afternoon will range from the lower 70s near the North Carolina line to the upper 70s and lower 80s elsewhere. The normal high is now around 87°.



Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop into the 50s and 60s. Areas well northwest of Richmond will have lows in the low to mid 50s.

Humidity levels will be more comfortable than in recent days (and weeks) for the rest of the weekend. It will turn a bit more humid on Monday, and it will be muggy again Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front passing later Wednesday will drop the humidity a bit at the end of the week.

A disturbance near Florida may develop into a tropical depression and perhaps a tropical storm over the next few days. As of now, most computer models push it to the northeast. While it may run parallel to the southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts, it should be far enough away to minimize impacts.

Surf will turn rougher in the Outer Banks, and will increase a bit at Virginia Beach. Locally, we are just expecting extra cloudiness and the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to monitor this system and post updates on our forecast page.

