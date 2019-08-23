Richmond Police identify man found shot to death in car

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified the man who was found shot to death inside of a vehicle on Richmond’s East End Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Conrad Street for a “person down” approximately 1:47 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene at 1:53 p.m.

That man has been identified as 28-year-old Antoine Deleston.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.