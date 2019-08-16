Arrest made in connection to murder of VCU administrator killed in home

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have arrested a man in connection to the murder of a VCU operations administrator found dead, face-down in the bathtub of her home.

On Thursday, May 9, officers were dispatched to a home in the 4700 block of Tanglewood Road at around 11:07 p.m. for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers found 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman facedown inside the tub of the main bathroom with water running and a bloody knife visible on the counter in the same bathroom, according to court documents.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives identified this person within days of the homicide when he was jailed on charges not directly related to our case,” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino. “While I wish we could have said something sooner to calm the fears of the community, we couldn’t speak to the matter publically until we were further along with the investigation.”

Capt. Laino added that the person is an adult man who will remain in custody until formal charges are filed.

A search warrant obtained by CBS 6 reveals that detectives recovered several pieces of evidence from the home including computers, cell phones, tablets, knife, gloves, bandana, and swaps of red stains.

Police say Fairman was supposed to have been traveling to Florida, but never arrived, prompting the welfare check. Neighbors said the 53-year-old was supposed to fly to Florida to visit her mother for Mother’s Day, but never showed up to the airport.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.