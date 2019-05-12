Son of woman found dead in Stratford Hills home: ‘Information is vital to every part of this’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Mother's Day, Scott Fairman is seeking justice for his mother, Suzanne Fairman, by asking anyone with any information on her sudden death to come forward.

"Yes, this is a horrible crime, but it does not do her justice sugar-coating everything," Scott Fairman said. "Every little bit of information is vital to every part of this -- even if people think this is irrelevant."

Last week the 53-year-old was set to travel for Mother’s Day, but neighbors said she never made it to the airport. When police did a welfare check late Thursday, they found her body inside her Stratford Hills home.

Crime Insider sources said there were obvious signs of trauma.

Victim worked at VCU

"She was an incredible grandmother; she was a phenomenal mother," Scott Fairman said. "She helped me in my most trying times. She would give even if she had nothing to give."

Suzanne Fairman worked at VCU as an Operations Administrator. Her son tells CBS 6 she touched so many lives and has brought so many close together.

"Nobody can believe that this is real," he said. "And the more I think about it, the less real it is, because this cannot happen to such a wonderful soul."

Memorial Plans

Strawberry Fields Flowers has offered to do the flower arrangements.

Fairman's department at VCU is working with the family to help find a venue for her memorial.

Details for the service have not yet been finalized.

“The biggest way I can honor her is to live my life with the lessons that she’s taught me," Scott Fairman said. "And in her name, in her honor, that’s how I can live my life."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804- 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

