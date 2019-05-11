Police hope photo of woman found dead in Richmond home will help crack case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released a photo of a woman found dead in her South Richmond in hopes it could provide a critical clue in the case.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of Tanglewood Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 53-year-old Suzanne A. Fairman inside her home.

Crime Insider sources said Fairman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had obvious signs of trauma.

Officials said the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the "cause and manner" of Fairman's death.

“Detectives hope providing a photo of Ms. Fairman will prompt people to come forward with any information they may have on this case.” Major Crimes Captain James Laino said. “Any information, no matter how small the detail may be, could assist in solving this case.”

Neighbors said Fairman was supposed to fly to Florida to visit her mother for Mother's Day, but never showed up to the airport.

They say she lived by herself, was well-loved and a pleasant neighbor.

Tanglewood Road is located off Cherokee Road on Richmond's Southside.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 80- 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

